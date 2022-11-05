Assetmark Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,522 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

