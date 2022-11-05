Assetmark Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

