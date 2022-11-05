Assetmark Inc. Has $31,000 Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 49,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

