Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

ArcBest Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.66 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

