Assetmark Inc. Invests $26,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2,579.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
TECK stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.
Teck Resources Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
