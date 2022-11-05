Assetmark Inc. Invests $27,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

