Assetmark Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 66.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.02.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.19 on Friday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

