Assetmark Inc. Purchases 950 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,205,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,192,000 after purchasing an additional 307,075 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 57.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 0.39. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

