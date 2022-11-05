Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,385 Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artivion news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Artivion news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $11.18 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $450.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

