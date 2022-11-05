Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 766 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,082,000 after purchasing an additional 936,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 343,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,829 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,870,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS:CALF opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.