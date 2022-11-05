Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

Shares of SIVB opened at $213.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.98 and its 200 day moving average is $406.28. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $206.35 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

