Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,893,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 753.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 742,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 685,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,107,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

