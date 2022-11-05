Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avient were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Avient by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Avient Stock Up 2.3 %
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Avient Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
