AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AZZ were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 189.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

AZZ Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,669.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $386,480. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.26. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

