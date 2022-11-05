Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.37 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

