Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,824 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBD opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

