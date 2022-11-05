Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on B. Wolfe Research began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,033.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $539,692.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,541. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.