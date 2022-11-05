BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $8.60 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

