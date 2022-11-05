Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

