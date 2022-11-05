California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stake Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $277,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $631,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $1,033,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

NYSE CRC opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.27.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

