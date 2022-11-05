Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carter’s Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

CRI stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

