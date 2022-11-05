Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carvana were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 29,282 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000.

Stock Down 39.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $307.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

