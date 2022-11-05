CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,157 shares of company stock worth $2,395,599. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.