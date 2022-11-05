ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 592.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $12.56 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,102. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

