Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

