CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after buying an additional 223,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

