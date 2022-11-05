Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 45,325 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHC. TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Sotera Health stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

