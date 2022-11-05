Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 58,105 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Price Performance

Gogo stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.