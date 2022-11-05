Comerica Bank Buys 1,015 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $171.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.91. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.12.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

