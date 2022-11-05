Comerica Bank Buys 7,545 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,602 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 991,030 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $7.31 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $919.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

