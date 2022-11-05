Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 119.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 3.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth $218,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $4.61 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.