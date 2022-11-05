Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

