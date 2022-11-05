Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 417.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

