Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STBA. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

STBA opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.75. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

