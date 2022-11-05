Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $31,153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152,832 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $5,317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 101,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.78. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,360. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

