Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Xerox by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Xerox stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

