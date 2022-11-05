Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

