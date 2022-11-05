Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,027,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 54.0% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after buying an additional 1,970,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

