Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 376,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.5 %

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.