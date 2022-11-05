Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, Director James G. Morris bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $70,461. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

