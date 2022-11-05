Comerica Bank Has $1 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. CWM LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 98.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,044 shares of company stock valued at $846,045. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

