Comerica Bank Has $831,000 Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 180,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 513,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,544,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

