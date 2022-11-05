Comerica Bank Has $836,000 Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 308,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $834.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.24. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

