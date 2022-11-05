Comerica Bank Has $839,000 Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 166,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $125.57.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.