Comerica Bank Has $844,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $275.64.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,008.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,008.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock worth $647,247. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.