Comerica Bank Has $894,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.3% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.