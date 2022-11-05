Comerica Bank Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

