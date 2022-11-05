Comerica Bank Has $949,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MHK opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $192.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

