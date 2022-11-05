Comerica Bank Has $956,000 Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NOW were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 828.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 776,771 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $5,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 412,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NOW by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 399,265 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DNOW opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.68. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. NOW had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.