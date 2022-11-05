Comerica Bank Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iRobot were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IRBT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

